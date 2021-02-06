Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 116 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

