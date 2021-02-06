Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 529 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

