Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 74 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $1,427,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.11.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $226.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $237.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

