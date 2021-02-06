Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $61.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 260,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 219,534 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,432,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,369,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

