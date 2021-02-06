Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $4,922,274.24 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 67,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $4,922,274.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,488 shares in the company, valued at $41,745,899.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NTLA opened at $69.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Summer Street initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,805,000 after acquiring an additional 739,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,951,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,274,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

