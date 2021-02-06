InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.07

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.07 and last traded at $68.07, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 124.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.