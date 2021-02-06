Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Interface by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

