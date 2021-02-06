International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $41.00 at KeyCorp

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $47.03 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.