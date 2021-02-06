International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) (TSE:IPCO) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.44. Approximately 89,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 60,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.81 million and a PE ratio of 135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

International Petroleum Co. (IPCO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

