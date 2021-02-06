Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.18

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.18 and traded as high as $23.65. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 309,823 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITP. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.18.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP.TO) (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$430.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$403.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

