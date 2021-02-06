Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $331.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $332.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

