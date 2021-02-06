Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.