Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

IRM traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $32.40. 3,183,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,172,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

