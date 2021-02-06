iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,710,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,784,000 after acquiring an additional 392,685 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $182,458,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,912,000 after acquiring an additional 279,316 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 281,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,826 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.