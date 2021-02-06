iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $387.64

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $387.64 and last traded at $387.60, with a volume of 1934240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $383.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.14.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.