iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW) Trading Up 0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWW)’s stock price were up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 17 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.