iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 202.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,520,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,547,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,191,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

