iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.82

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.82 and last traded at $141.82, with a volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.76 and its 200-day moving average is $105.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWC)

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

