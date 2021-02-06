iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,358,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,919,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,198,000.

JKK stock opened at $340.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.47. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.27 and a fifty-two week high of $340.75.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

