iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 8.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $40,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,711,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,461,000 after acquiring an additional 151,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $252.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

