iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,490,000 after purchasing an additional 69,871 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

