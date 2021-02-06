iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

