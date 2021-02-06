iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $108.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $108.67.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.