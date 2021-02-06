iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $92.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

