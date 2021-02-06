iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.71. 1,734,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,897,492. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.