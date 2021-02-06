iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD) Stock Price Up 55.6%

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD)’s share price rose 55.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,989,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 572,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.63 million and a P/E ratio of -19.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (ISD.V) (CVE:ISD)

iSIGN Media Solutions Inc, a data-focused software-as-a-service company, provides location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing solutions in North America. The company integrates with signage networks, kiosks, and point of sale devices to provide rich media content. It also offers Smart Antenna, a Bluetooth/Wi-Fi transceiver device that identifies mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, as well as to push messages to these devices when they are within 300ft.

