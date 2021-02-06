Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Gap Down to $1.89

Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.64. Isoray shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 1,294,059 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ISR. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Isoray in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

