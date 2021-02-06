Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.22

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.89. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 9,880,092 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $320.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.10). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Jaguar Health by 560.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

