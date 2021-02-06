James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $491.66

James Halstead plc (JHD.L) (LON:JHD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $491.66 and traded as high as $534.00. James Halstead plc (JHD.L) shares last traded at $502.00, with a volume of 39,474 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 491.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42.

James Halstead plc (JHD.L) Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

