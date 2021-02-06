James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.47. 44,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

