Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 38.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $255.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $271.74.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.