Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,026 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 20,578 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,060,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.13 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.