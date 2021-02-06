Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $194.02 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $209.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

