Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,001 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period.

DJP stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Retur has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

