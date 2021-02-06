Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 407,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $553,424.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,094,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

