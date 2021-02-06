Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

