Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:JHG traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $30.95. 10,438,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,094. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

