Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG) Shares Down 2.6%

Japan Gold Corp. (JG.V) (CVE:JG) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 96,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 170,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market cap of C$72.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the gold exploration activities in Japan. As of May 28, 2020, it had interests in a portfolio of 30 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

