Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $175.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 9,929 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,485. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

