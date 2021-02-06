JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.