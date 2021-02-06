Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.39 ($6.34).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.63 ($6.62) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.50 and its 200-day moving average is €4.90. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

