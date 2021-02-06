Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €36.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DWS. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €38.08 ($44.79).

ETR DWS opened at €36.29 ($42.69) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.74. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a one year high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

