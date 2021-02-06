Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) a €112.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.30 ($82.71).

ETR:HLAG opened at €103.00 ($121.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a twelve month high of €186.60 ($219.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

