Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Panasonic Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Panasonic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Panasonic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

PCRFY stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

