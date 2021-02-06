Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on JRONY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $31.48. 1,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

