Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 186.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,573,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,312 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,354 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 292.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 497.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 795,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 297.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 842,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,864,000 after acquiring an additional 630,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $51.05 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $52.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

