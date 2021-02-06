Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $5,531,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $164.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average is $150.51. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

