JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,114 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 156,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $15.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $5,576,333.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,890,100.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $2,310,798.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,942.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,171 shares of company stock worth $16,182,632.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.