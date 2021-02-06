JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been given a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €38.08 ($44.79).

ETR DWS opened at €36.29 ($42.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 52 week high of €39.99 ($47.05).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

