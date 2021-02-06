JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €67.00 Price Target

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 66.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.25 ($39.12).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €40.36 ($47.48) on Thursday. Renault SA has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.72 and a 200-day moving average of €28.20.

About Renault SA (RNO.PA)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

